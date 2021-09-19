Doc Rivers a 'Possible Candidate' to Take Over Team USA Job

Doc Rivers might have additional coaching duties in the near future. As the Philadelphia 76ers head coach is gearing up for year two coaching the Sixers, the future Hall of Famer could also be garnering interest from the Team USA staff.

The 2021 Tokyo Olympics just wrapped up a couple of months ago. Despite getting off to an odd start, Team USA proved its dominance in the long run as they eventually brought gold medals back to the United States of America.

With that gold medal victory, an era ends with crucial members of the Team USA Basketball organization going out on top. Following the Tokyo Olympics, USA Basketball managing director Jerry Colangelo officially stepped down, allowing former NBA veteran Grant Hill to replace him.

In addition to Colangelo, Team USA head coach and San Antonio Spurs leader Gregg Popovich also concluded his run after year five. According to Marc Spears of The Undefeated, Grant Hill hopes to hire a new head coach before the upcoming NBA season begins next month.

Hill will likely consider many options as there are tons of great coaches available. Per Spears' report, a current NBA coach with previous USA Basketball experience would probably be hired as the team's next coach.

But there are a handful of other NBA coaches that are mentioned as possible candidates. Among them is Sixers head coach Doc Rivers.

In addition to Rivers, Spears also mentions Nate McMillan of the Atlanta Hawks, Monty Williams of the Atlanta Hawks, Tom Thibodeau of the New York Knicks, and Erik Spoelstra of the Miami Heat. While Rivers has an impressive NBA track record as a head coach and has many years of experience, he's battling against some pretty elite company for the Team USA head coach position.

