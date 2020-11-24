News
Search

Sixers' Doc Rivers is Looking Forward to Coaching Seth Curry

Sixers head coach Doc Rivers is excited to have the opportunity to coach his son-in-law Seth Curry.
Author:
Publish date:

When Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey came to town last month, he and head coach Doc Rivers knew what they needed to do with the ill-fitting 76ers roster. Adding shooters could make a night and day difference for Philly this season.

Morey has added multiple prospects that should help in the shooting category through the draft and the trade market. One of those added prospects just so happens to be a familiar face to Doc Rivers.

During the second round of the 2020 NBA Draft, the Sixers exchanged Josh Richardson and a second-round pick for Dallas Mavericks' Seth Curry. Ironically, the 30-year-old guard just so happens to be the man who married Doc Rivers' daughter. In previous years, Rivers had the privilege of coaching his son, Austin. Now, he'll have an opportunity to coach his son-in-law with the Sixers.

"I've coached my son, now I get to coach my son-in-law," Rivers told Sixers reporter Brian Seltzer last week. "[Seth] is a good kid -- a great kid -- with a great basketball IQ, and he loves the game, so I'm looking forward to all of it."

In addition to his high basketball IQ, Curry brings a much-needed reliable skillset to the Sixers as he's drained 44-percent of his attempted three-point shots throughout the first six years of his NBA career. 

As Morey, Rivers, and Sixers general manager Elton Brand planned the blueprint of the offseason this year, they had a goal of acquiring shooters to surround their superstar duo of Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid. As Dallas was willing to put Curry on the trade block, Rivers believe the Sixers' decision to pounce with a deal was a "no-brainer."

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

USATSI_14485549_168388689_lowres
News

Doc Rivers is Looking Forward to Coaching Seth Curry

USATSI_14756239_168388689_lowres
News

NBA Scouts Give Kudos to Sixers for Danny Green, Seth Curry Trades

USATSI_15011351_168388689_lowres
News

Sixers' Dwight Howard Sends Farewell to Lakers

USATSI_14092620_168388689_lowres
News

Analyzing Sixers' Zhaire Smith Trade for Tony Bradley

USATSI_13770094_168388689_lowres
News

What's the Kings' Price Tag for Buddy Hield?

Philadelphia 76ers All-Stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.
News

Morey Looks to Eliminate Simmons, Embiid Trade Noise

USATSI_15055973_168388689_lowres
News

Sixers' Dwight Howard Arrived in Philly on Monday

USATSI_12505292_168388689_lowres
News

Pistons Expected to Waive Zhaire Smith

USATSI_10797687_168388689_lowres
News

Jarvis Landry Paid Tribute to Sixers Legend Allen Iverson