Doc Rivers Honored the Late, Great John Chaney on Friday

On Friday, the basketball world lost a legend. Former Temple University Men's Basketball coach John Chaney passed away just eight days after his 89th birthday.

Chaney, who began coaching college basketball in 1972 at Cheyney State, spent 33 years as a head coach at the collegiate level. After achieving a 225-59 record with the Cheyney State Wolves over a ten-year stint, Chaney moved to become the Temple University Owls head coach, where he would spend the next 23 years.

As a highly-regarded head coach, Chaney earned the right to be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2001. Five years later, he also joined the College Basketball Hall of Fame after wrapping up his time at Temple.

On Friday night, Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers started off his pregame press conference with a statement regarding Chaney's passing. He said the following:

"I knew him. I didn't know him very well, but I've had conversations with him. What stands out to me -- for all of us, not just being a black coach and his leadership -- the word coach. He was such a great teacher. Every time you talk to him, every time you heard him talk, it wasn't just about basketball. It was about principle, it was about teaching. It was about learning. You know, it's what a coach should be when you think about it. A coach in the dictionary is a teacher. I think John Chaney epitomized that more than anyone."

The praise for the late-great Chaney didn't stop after Rivers' statement. As a fellow men's basketball coach himself, it was clear Rivers admired the legend as much as anybody, rightfully so. And when it comes to John Chaney, his contribution to his players and peers went well-beyond the Xs and Os.

"I just loved him as a man," Rivers continued. "I love how he carried himself, and I love how he fought for his team, his players, and also just the institution in a lot of ways. He was so much more than a basketball coach. He really was a teacher and a teacher of life. We don't have a lot like that anymore, and he will be missed."

A couple of hours later, the Minnesota Timberwolves had a moment of silence to honor the memory of Chaney before tipping off with the Sixers. While Friday was certainly a sad day for the basketball world, Chaney's legacy will forever live on.

