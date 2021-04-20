Doc Rivers, Joel Embiid Give First Impression of George Hill

The Sixers would be without multiple players on Monday against the Warriors but would finally get to debut one of their newest additions. After being sidelined for weeks dealing with a thumb injury, George Hill would finally take the floor for the Sixers.

In his Sixer debut, Hill would finish with two points, two rebounds, two assists, and two blocks in just over 17 minutes on the floor. The rust was apparent in his first run on the court, but later in the game, he would settle in nicely. He even guarded Steph Curry at times, who was putting on an offensive showcase.

After the game, players and coaches would give their thoughts on Hill now that he was finally able to suit up with the team. First up would be Doc Rivers, who was more than pleased from what he saw from the veteran point guard.

"He actually looked great overall. He's a little rusty, but he's just so darn smart, and he did so many of the little things. I'm very happy to have him here, let me put it that way. He's going to really help us," said Rivers.

Joel Embiid would also chime in on his newest teammate, echoing some of the same thoughts as Rivers.

"He's going to be good. I thought he did a good job, especially on the defensive end. As he gets his feet wet, I think he's even going to be better for us," Embiid said after Monday's loss.

After weeks of waiting, everyone seemed excited to see Hill in a Sixers' uniform for the first time. Now the focus can shift to getting him acclimated into a new system as the team prepares for the start of the postseason.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.