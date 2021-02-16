NewsSI.COM
Search

Sixers' Doc Rivers Confirms Joel Embiid Will Play vs. Jazz

Joel Embiid is cleared for action.
Author:
Publish date:

Joel Embiid popped up on the injury report Sunday night as his back continues to give him issues. Considering the Philadelphia 76ers are set to take on the top team in the NBA in the Utah Jazz on Monday night, Embiid's absence could be a significant loss for the Sixers, who have struggled lately.

Fortunately for them, their big man won't miss the matchup after all. Although he was questionable heading into the matchup, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers admitted he didn't even know there was an issue with Embiid leading up to game time.

Considering Embiid participated in Philly's morning shootaround and looked like he was healthy, Rivers is under the belief that barring any significant setback, Embiid is good to go against the Jazz on Monday night.

Back issues aren't new to Embiid this season. Ever since the third matchup of the year, Embiid has missed some time here and there as he's experienced tightness every now and then. Lately, it hasn't affected him enough to keep him off the court, though.

Over the last six games, Embiid's back has been closely monitored by the Sixers' medical staff, but he hasn't been ruled out for a game since the January 31st matchup against the Indiana Pacers.

On Monday night, the three-time All-Star will take the court for the seventh-straight game to face the NBA's best. This season, the Jazz are on a roll, and they're currently on a hot streak winning nine of their last ten matchups. Although Embiid has a personal winning record of 3-2 over Rudy Gobert and the Jazz, he's in for a difficult one to start the week.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

USATSI_13627147_168388689_lowres
News

Sixers' Doc Rivers Confirms Joel Embiid Will Play vs. Jazz

USATSI_15425921_168388689_lowres
News

Humbled Mike Scott Hopes to Help Boost Sixers Bench Unit

USATSI_15563419_168388689_lowres
News

Embiid in Danger of Missing Monday's Game vs. Utah Jazz

USATSI_15457221_168388689_lowres
News

NBA Rumors: Sixers 'In the Market' for Delon Wright, George Hill

USATSI_15535514_168388689_lowres
News

NBA Rumors: A Sixers Rival is Eyeing up Possible Andre Drummond Trade

USATSI_15563413_168388689_lowres
News

Ben Simmons Embraces Utah Jazz Matchup After Two-Game Skid

USATSI_15563290_168388689_lowres
News

Tobias Harris Believes Success Under Doc Rivers Isn't a Coincidence

USATSI_12003931_168388689_lowres
News

Dario Saric Calls Sixers' Joel Embiid the 'Best Big Man'