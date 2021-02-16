Sixers' Doc Rivers Confirms Joel Embiid Will Play vs. Jazz

Joel Embiid popped up on the injury report Sunday night as his back continues to give him issues. Considering the Philadelphia 76ers are set to take on the top team in the NBA in the Utah Jazz on Monday night, Embiid's absence could be a significant loss for the Sixers, who have struggled lately.

Fortunately for them, their big man won't miss the matchup after all. Although he was questionable heading into the matchup, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers admitted he didn't even know there was an issue with Embiid leading up to game time.

Considering Embiid participated in Philly's morning shootaround and looked like he was healthy, Rivers is under the belief that barring any significant setback, Embiid is good to go against the Jazz on Monday night.

Back issues aren't new to Embiid this season. Ever since the third matchup of the year, Embiid has missed some time here and there as he's experienced tightness every now and then. Lately, it hasn't affected him enough to keep him off the court, though.

Over the last six games, Embiid's back has been closely monitored by the Sixers' medical staff, but he hasn't been ruled out for a game since the January 31st matchup against the Indiana Pacers.

On Monday night, the three-time All-Star will take the court for the seventh-straight game to face the NBA's best. This season, the Jazz are on a roll, and they're currently on a hot streak winning nine of their last ten matchups. Although Embiid has a personal winning record of 3-2 over Rudy Gobert and the Jazz, he's in for a difficult one to start the week.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_