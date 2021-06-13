Rivers Praises Joel Embiid for Playing Through Pain

Joel Embiid continues to put on what has been a truly phenomenal season. After being one of the league's most dominant players in the regular season, his game has reached new heights in the postseason. His play this season is one of the best we've seen from the center position in almost 20 years.

What has made this postseason performance even more impressive is the fact he is battling through injury. Despite the small lateral tear in his right meniscus, Embiid continues to leave it all out on the floor.

There is no denying that Embiid is playing through a lot of pain. It is truly remarkable how he's been able to move on the floor, essentially playing on one good knee.

Since suffering the injury in Game 4 against the Wizards, Embiid has missed only one game. In the three games he has played upon returning, Embiid is averaging 35.3 PPG, 10.3 RPG, and shooting over 53% from the floor. If the pain is giving him any trouble, he has a funny way of showing it.

Doc Rivers is more than impressed with what his starting center has been able to give him. Following the team's win in game three on Friday night, Rivers praised Embiid for the way he's battled with this injury.

"He's playing hard. He's giving us everything. What he's doing has been incredible. He is going through a lot I'll tell you that, and it's been great to watch," said Rivers.

Embiid has said countless before he is going to do whatever it takes to win a championship. His play through injury has been a testament to that. No matter what obstacle gets in his way, Embiid continues to persevere.

Injuries have plagued Embiid's entire career. This time, he is not letting it hold him back from achieving his goals. The determination he has shown is exactly what a team wants out of its leader and franchise cornerstone.

Being the last team standing has been the goal for the Sixers all season. Healthy or not, Embiid is prepared to do everything in his power to get this team across the finish line.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.