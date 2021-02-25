Doc Rivers Expects Seth Curry to Play vs. Mavericks

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers expects veteran guard Seth Curry to be good to go on Thursday against the Dallas Mavericks. Ever since early January, Curry has been dealing with several setbacks, including a sprained ankle and COVID-19.

After testing positive for COVID last month, the veteran guard missed a few week's worths of games for the 76ers. When he finally returned, it was a steep uphill battle for Curry as he had to get back into basketball shape while dealing with minor setbacks.

Lately, his ankle has been bothering him more than normal. As the Sixers were in Tampa earlier this week facing the Toronto Raptors, Curry was dealing with ankle soreness after the Sixers' loss against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night.

After being listed as probable for Tuesday's rematch against the Raptors, Curry couldn't go. Therefore, Philly ruled him out hours before tip-off and replaced him with Furkan Korkmaz in the starting lineup.

Fortunately, Korkmaz served well in Curry's absence. In 28 minutes of action, Korkmaz shot 5-for-11 from the field and accounted for 19 points. 16 of those points came in the first quarter. Although Korkmaz looked good in the Sixers' starting lineup, he'll more than likely return to his role as a reserve while Curry comes back to the starting lineup.

Although Curry is still working on getting back to his early-season form, the veteran guard has looked a lot better as of late. Over his last ten games, Curry has averaged 11 points and two assists while shooting 40-percent from the field and 38-percent from beyond-the-arc.

