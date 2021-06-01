Doc Rivers Speaks on Fans Acting Out Following Game 4

With NBA fans starting to pack arenas across the league more than ever this season, we've seen a handful of disrespectful acts aimed towards the players as of late. Just last week, a Philadelphia 76ers fan was removed from the Wells Fargo Center for dumping popcorn on Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook.

Last week in New York, an Atlanta Hawks player was spit on. On Sunday night, Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving had a water bottle thrown at him in Boston. The antics didn't stop this week as the Sixers faced the Wizards on the road for Game 4.

During Monday night's game between the Wizards and the Sixers, a fan ran out from the stands and onto the court, forcing the game to stop. As expected, the fan was tackled and taken to the back to be arrested eventually.

Not too long after the incident went down, Wizards ownership group, Monumental Sports & Entertainment, put out a statement on the matter.

"Monumental Sports & Entertainment has a zero tolerance policy when fans violate our code of conduct at Capital One Arena. During this evening's game, a fan was apprehended by Capital One Arena Special Police after attempting to breach the court. He will be banned from the arena and charges are being pursued with DC MPD."

Sixers head coach Doc Rivers spoke about the unfortunate events going on involving fans as of late before Monday night's game.

“It’s not anything that should happen,” the head coach said. “I don’t have a lot to say about it. I think enough has been said. Fans are important for our game, but at the end of the day, there’s a respect, there’s a humanity. We gotta treat each other with respect. It’s alright to cheer, boo, and do all that but you start throwing bottles, spitting, throwing popcorn -- those things just can’t happen. We know that though. We already know that.”

Hours later, Rivers once again had to address the most recent situation involving an unruly fan, which took place during his team's matchup.

"Honestly, I didn't even notice it," Rivers stated after the game. "I thought it was the ball boy until he reached up and tried to touch the rim or the backboard. I don't know what's going on with these fans right now. I don't want to get involved in it. We just gotta have safety, you know? I don't know what's going on."

As players and coaches around the league urge fans to follow the rules, they hope to see a change as the NBA Playoffs progress.

