Doc Rivers, Tobias Harris React to Player of the Week Honors

When it comes to the Philadelphia 76ers, the All-Stars Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid typically headline the organization. Lately, Tobias Harris has made it hard not to think about him as one of the team's most critical players right now, though.

A couple of weeks ago, when the 2020-2021 NBA season tipped off, Harris took a lot of heat for how he played against the Washington Wizards in the opener. As he started the second season of his max contract with the Sixers, Harris couldn't erase the bad taste left in fans' mouths after a rough playoff run over the summer.

But since that night, Harris hasn't quite looked the same, which is a great sign for the veteran forward. Through seven games this season, Harris has put up 19 points-per-game. Last season, Harris might've averaged 19 points throughout the year, but his shooting has been much more efficient so far this year.

Lately, Harris has knocked down 52-percent of his shots from the field. From beyond the arc, Harris is draining 47-percent of his shots as he's attempting five three-pointers-per-game. Sixers head coach Doc Rivers mentioned he'd like Harris to make quicker decisions this season -- and it has paid off for the less-hesitant Harris so far.

The Sixers knew just how well the veteran forward has played as of late, but the NBA took notice too. On Monday, as the 76ers geared up for a second-straight matchup against the Charlotte Hornets, Harris shared weekly honors with Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry, as he was named the Eastern Conference Players of the Week.

"It's an amazing honor," Harris said following Monday night's win over the Hornets. "You don't get that type of honor without going 3-0, in my opinion. It’s a tribute to the way we've been playing as a team, which is getting out to how we've been playing, I think, from the jump, from the first day of training camp, Doc said we got to get off to a great start to build our momentum and confidence. So, we're in a good place right now, but we have to continue to get better and continue to push each other."

Rivers has seen the best of Harris when the veteran forward collected career-highs as a member of the Los Angeles Clippers. In Philly, Harris didn't look the same under Brett Brown. Many hoped that Harris getting Rivers back as a coach would make a difference, and so far, it has.

“It’s just great for him and great for the team, obviously," Rivers said on Monday. "Watching Tobias put in the work that he does and watching him perform on the court is just great for everyone. He really puts in the work. So, I’m very proud of him. As I always say, an individual honor is usually due to team execution. That’s what makes me feel good about it.”

