Doc Rivers is Unsure of Ben Simmons' Current Status

The Philadelphia 76ers have yet to make any changes to their roster via trade this season despite their three-time All-Star Ben Simmons requesting a fresh start over the summer. While the Sixers entertained offers for Simmons, they haven't found a deal worth making. Therefore, they held onto the disgruntled star.

Philly's front office and coaching staff were hopeful that time would heal all on the Simmons front, but the star guard has yet to show face on the court for the Sixers this season 33 games into the year.

The Sixers have ruled Simmons out ahead of every game, citing "personal reasons" playing a factor in his absence. Back in October, Simmons told the team he wasn't mentally ready to return to the floor.

Things have been quiet on the Simmons front for quite some time, but Sixers head coach Doc Rivers recently revealed that he talked to the young guard. When asked about how Simmons is doing, Rivers offered a positive update.

"He's doing good," said Rivers last week ahead of Philadelphia's Thursday night matchup against the Atlanta Hawks. "I have talked to him recently."

When asked for an update regarding Simmons' potential playing status in the future, Rivers couldn't elaborate further.

"I don't know any of that," he explained. "That's the stuff that I've intentionally stayed out of. I have enough on my plate. I don't feel like I've needed to add that."

From the start of the Simmons saga, Doc Rivers has attempted to distance himself from the situation as he's focused on coaching the players that are present at all times.

Nothing about that changed last week when Rivers offered up his latest update regarding Simmons. While it's a positive sign that Rivers and Simmons maintain a relationship in some capacity, it seems Simmons isn't on track to return anytime soon right now.

