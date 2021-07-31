Sixers' Springer Once Went Viral After Impressing Steph Curry

Philadelphia 76ers' new draft pick Jaden Springer was destined to shine. Before the young guard was even donning a Volunteers jersey at the University of Tennessee, Springer was tearing up high school courts and even wowing professional players.

A few years back, when Springer was just 15-year-old, the young guard attended Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry's SC30 Select Camp. Curry, who acted as a coach, mentor, and spectator, watched as young prospects flashed their potential in front of the former NBA MVP.

Springer, who had yet to transfer to the popular IMG Academy in Florida to play hoops, was looking to really make a name for himself. That's when the future Sixer put some flashy moves to crossover an opponent of his during a one-on-one battle, which caused Steph Curry to go crazy. Of course, the entire sequence was caught on camera and went viral on the internet.

Back then, Springer wasn't some nobody. Sure, casual NBA fans might not have known who he was, but Springer established himself as a five-star prospect and was ranked top-20 in the country by most recruiting platforms.

After receiving interest from many notable schools, Springer committed to Tennessee. Last season, he started in 15 of 25 games as a true freshman. In an average of 25.9 minutes on the court, Springer put up 12.5 points and 2.9 assists while shooting 47-percent from the field and 44-percent from beyond the arc.

Now, at 19-years-old, he's a first-round draft selection for the Philadelphia 76ers, where he'll play alongside Steph Curry's younger brother Seth. Soon, he'll have the opportunity to show Steph Curry what he's got once again. Except for when that day comes -- Curry will be the opponent -- not a spectator.

