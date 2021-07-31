Sixers' Springer Once Went Viral After Impressing Steph Curry

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsSI.COM
Search
Sixers Draft Pick Jaden Springer Once Went Viral After Impressing Warriors' Steph Curry

Sixers Draft Pick Jaden Springer Once Went Viral After Impressing Warriors' Steph Curry

Author:
Publish date:

Philadelphia 76ers' new draft pick Jaden Springer was destined to shine. Before the young guard was even donning a Volunteers jersey at the University of Tennessee, Springer was tearing up high school courts and even wowing professional players.

A few years back, when Springer was just 15-year-old, the young guard attended Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry's SC30 Select Camp. Curry, who acted as a coach, mentor, and spectator, watched as young prospects flashed their potential in front of the former NBA MVP.

Springer, who had yet to transfer to the popular IMG Academy in Florida to play hoops, was looking to really make a name for himself. That's when the future Sixer put some flashy moves to crossover an opponent of his during a one-on-one battle, which caused Steph Curry to go crazy. Of course, the entire sequence was caught on camera and went viral on the internet.

Back then, Springer wasn't some nobody. Sure, casual NBA fans might not have known who he was, but Springer established himself as a five-star prospect and was ranked top-20 in the country by most recruiting platforms.

After receiving interest from many notable schools, Springer committed to Tennessee. Last season, he started in 15 of 25 games as a true freshman. In an average of 25.9 minutes on the court, Springer put up 12.5 points and 2.9 assists while shooting 47-percent from the field and 44-percent from beyond the arc.

Now, at 19-years-old, he's a first-round draft selection for the Philadelphia 76ers, where he'll play alongside Steph Curry's younger brother Seth. Soon, he'll have the opportunity to show Steph Curry what he's got once again. Except for when that day comes -- Curry will be the opponent -- not a spectator. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

USATSI_15557348_168388689_lowres
News

Sixers' Springer Once Went Viral After Impressing Steph Curry

USATSI_16434166_168388689_lowres
News

Jaden Springer Studying Former Sixers Guard

USATSI_12274887_168388689_lowres
News

ESPN Writer Believes Warriors Remain Interested in Simmons

USATSI_16013171_168388689_lowres
News

Mavs Trade Curry's Replacement Josh Richardson to Celtics

USATSI_16293303_168388689_lowres
News

Report: Daishen Nix to Play With Sixers' Summer League Squad

USATSI_15609687_168388689_lowres (1)
News

Tobias Harris Welcomes Tennessee's Jaden Springer to Sixers

USATSI_16275761_168388689_lowres (1)
News

Morey Provides Promising Update on Joel Embiid's Health

USATSI_15640347_168388689_lowres
News

Morey Chose Springer's Potential With Sixers Over Trade Offers