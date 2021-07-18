Sixers Draft Profile: Alabama's Joshua Primo

Joshua Primo is a guard/wing entering the 2021 NBA draft after one season at Alabama. In that lone season, he averaged 8.1 PPG, 3.4 RPG, and 0.8 APG.

The numbers might not jump off the page, but there are things to like about Primo and his game. For starters, his frame is not far off from being NBA-ready. Primo is six-foot-six, 190 pounds, and has a six-foot-nine wingspan. If he can put on some added weight, he will be able to hold his own against athletes at the next level.

Primo is strictly a scoring guard. He did not show much as a potential combo-guard at Alabama. He will be at his best when sharing the floor with a true point guard or primary ballhandler. Not being on the ball allows him to move around the court and showcase the most enticing part of his game.

Outside shooting is the key area that stands out when watching Primo. He is very good at relocating on the floor and spotting up for threes. In his one college season, Primo shot 38.1% from beyond the arc on just under four attempts per game.

This ability to move without the ball and be lethal off the catch is sure to translate to the next level, especially on a team like the Sixers, who like to play fast and run their offense through a dominant center. Primo could certainly thrive in the dribble hand-off with Joel Embiid.

While Primo is at his best catching and shooting, he has shown flashes of developing into a shot creator for himself. There were multiple instances at Alabama where he was able to generate good looks out of the pick-and-roll. It will be something he has to continue to work on, but Primo could grow that area of his game.

At his size and frame, Primo also bodes well as a defender. He was a willing defender in college and should be able to guard either guard position in the NBA. Having long arms will give him some versatilely defensively.

Primo could find a role on the Sixers if drafted at 28, but he might not be at the top of the wishlist. The team should be eyeing guards who are more polished shot creators.

The outside shooting and ability to move off-ball would seamlessly fit on the Sixers. But if he can not develop at creating his own looks, the team is just adding to a problem that has plagued them for years.

Depending on how things fall towards the end of the first round, the Sixers might be better off going in a different direction.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.