Sixers Draft Profile: Baylor's Jared Butler

Most mock drafts have been consistent in terms of the Sixers' selection at pick 28. They have the team selecting guard Jared Butler out of Baylor. Health concerns almost kept Butler out of draft consideration, but the fitness-to-play panel has cleared him to play in the NBA.

Butler is a six-foot-three, 195-pound off-ball guard. He is an older prospect, having played three seasons in college before deciding to enter the draft. In his junior season at Baylor, Butler averaged 16.7 PPG, 3.3 RPG, and 4.8 APG.

There is a good reason why a majority of mocks have the Sixers selecting Butler. He is exactly the type of player they should be eyeing in the draft. It is no secret the Sixers need more players who can create their own offense.

Along with bringing shot creation, Butler is also a deadeye shooter from beyond the arc. Last season he shot 41.6% from three on six attempts per game. He can move around without the ball and is a fluid shooter off the catch.

Age is another factor that makes Butler a great fit on the Sixers. By the time next season starts, he will be 21-years-old. This maturity and added experience will benefit a team like the Sixers, who feel their championship window is open.

We have also seen the team draft upperclassmen in the past and easily integrate them as rotation pieces.

The Sixers are working with limited cap space because their core is tied up long-term. Drafting players who fit and can contribute right away is one way to make upgrades in the margins. Adding Butler gives the team another young guard off the bench who can create for themselves and knock down shots from deep.

Butler will be at his best when sharing the floor with another guard but can be a more than capable secondary ballhandler when needed. Not only can he score, but he is a willing and able facilitator.

If drafted, Butler can be a replacement for Furkan Korkmaz, who is now an unrestricted free agent. With his ability to shoot and put the ball on the floor, Butler can easily slide into a similar role as Korkmaz had this season.

There aren't many situations where a team picking at the end of the first round finds a prospect that checks most of their boxes, but the Sixers found one in Butler. He should be at the top of the team's list on draft night, and for good reason. Taking him at 28 if he's available is almost a no-brainer.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.