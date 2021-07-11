Sixers Draft Profile: G-League Ignite's Isaiah Todd

This season, the NBA implemented its newest avenue for young players to pave their way to the league. G-League Ignite was a team comprised of young prospects and NBA veterans who recently found themselves off NBA rosters.

This alternative allowed "one and done" prospects to learn the NBA life from former players instead of spending one season in college.

One person who opted for this new route instead of going to college is Isaiah Todd. He is a six-foot-ten, 210-pound forward with a lot to like about his game.

In his lone season with Ignite, Todd posted averages of 12.3 PPG, 4.9 RPG, and 0.8 APG. He did so on good efficiency as well, shooting 43.7% from the field, 36.2% from three, and 82.4% from the line.

When Todd is on the floor, he's looking to do one thing, score the ball. His long frame allows him to get a shot over just about anyone, and he has multiple weapons in his arsenal. Not only can Todd step out and space the floor, but he can be a presence in the post as well.

Todd has the potential to be a contributor on day one. While he might benefit from adding on some extra muscle, his long frame should allow him to hold his own against NBA athletes. His ability to be a threat all over the floor makes him a seamless fit on any team.

While Todd only shot what is considered league average from beyond the arc, teams should be excited about that part of his game. He has great shooting mechanics and is a knockdown shooter off the catch. This combination of size and shooting stroke bodes well for him being lethal in the pick-and-pop at the NBA level.

The biggest intangible when taking a guy like Todd is where he came from. Since this was the first season of Ignite, it is still unclear how well the team has readied guys to take the leap to the NBA.

Having spent a year around players and coaches who were once seasoned vets in the NBA, there is a strong chance they handle the transition much better than incoming college players.

Todd is a prospect that should certainly be on the Sixers' radar. He brings shooting, size, and scoring, all things the team needs off the bench. Plus at his height, he has the potential to be a small-ball center depending on the lineup.

Between his potential as an outside-in scoring big and the experience he had this season with Ignite, Todd has a chance to be a steal at the end of the first round.

