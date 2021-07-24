Sixers Draft Profile: VCU's Nah'Shon Hyland

Nah'Shon Hyland is a six-foot-three guard coming out of VCU. He is fresh off his second college season, where he averaged 19.5 PPG, 4.7 RPG, and 1.8 APG.

When Hyland is on the court, he is looking to do one thing, score the ball. He is an offensive spark plug with an array of moves to beat opposing defenses.

Outside shooting is one of Hyland's biggest strengths offensively. Last season he shot 37.1% from deep on close to eight attempts per game. He has a smooth stroke off the catch or dribble and has limitless range.

During his freshman season, he attempted only five threes per game and hit 43% of them. At the right volume, Hyland can be an efficient three-point shooter at the next level.

The main question mark with Hyland is his size. At only 165 pounds, he will need to add more muscle to his frame if he wants to hang around with NBA athletes.

One thing Hyland has going for him is a six-foot-nine wingspan. This large wingspan makes his height less of an issue and could help him defend either guard position.

Hyland might not be the top guard on the Sixers' draft list at pick 28, but he should still be in the mix. The potential he has shown as a shot creator and deadeye shooter should be enticing to them.

We saw in the postseason how important it is to have a plethora of players that can put the ball on the floor and make decisions. Adding Hyland would give the Sixers another young guard who can put the ball on the deck and make shots. Not to mention, another capable outside shooter around Joel Embiid.

There are definitely more seamless fits in terms of the prospect pool around the Sixers' pick, but Hyland still has a ton to offer the team if selected.

