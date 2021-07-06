Sixers Draft Profile: Virginia's Trey Murphy III

Drafting upperclassmen is something that has trended downward for most of the NBA in recent years. Most organizations focus on younger prospects in hopes of projecting to a higher ceiling.

The Sixers have not been one of those teams. They have taken multiple players with extended college careers, and it has panned out for them. Matisse Thybulle being the prime example, as the Sixers drafted him in the first round after a four-year stay at Washington.

Trey Murphy is an older prospect in this upcoming draft the Sixers should most certainly keep their eyes on. After spending two seasons at Rice, Murphy transferred over to Virginia. In his sole season there, he posted averages of 11.3 PPG, 3.4 RPG, and 1.2 APG.

In today's game, a team can never have enough wing players that can step out and consistently knock down threes. At six-foot-nine and 206 pounds, Murphy has a solid build for a three-and-D forward.

Outside of his frame, what stands out most about Murphy is his shot. He is lethal off the catch, and his long arms allow him to get shots over just about anybody. Last season at Virginia, Murphy shot 43.3% on close to five attempts a game and hit an impressive 92.7% of his free throws. His fluid stroke is sure to transition well to the NBA.

Murphy also has a ton of potential as a defender. With a seven-foot wingspan, he has the chance to show versatility defensively. If he can add more weight when he gets to the next level, Murphy should be able to defend either forward position.

Picking at 28, it will be tough to find a guy that has the chance to contribute on day one. If available, Murphy has that kind of potential. His game fits seamlessly alongside the team the Sixers are trying to build.

During his end-of-year press conference, Doc Rivers talked about some changes he wanted to see on the roster. One of those was size off the bench, feeling the team got small at power forward when Tobias Harris came off the floor. Adding a prospect like Murphy gives Rivers the option of size and spacing at the end of the bench.

With his style of play, Murphy can share the floor with just about anyone. He is a willing defender whose offensive game revolves around catching and shooting. Murphy also moves well without the ball and is a sneaky finisher at the rim.

Having just turned 21 late in June, Murphy is not that much younger than some of the Sixers' current role players. Not to mention, his game still has a lot of room to grow despite spending three years in college.

Is Murphy exactly what the Sixers are looking for? Not quite. But he would still make a fine addition if drafted. If they decide to take him at pick 28, we might be talking about Daryl Morey and company finding another hidden gem in the draft.

