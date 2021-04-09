Dwight Howard Reacts to DMX's Passing on Friday

The Hip-Hop world lost a legend on Friday afternoon.

Earl Simmons, better known by his stage name DMX, has passed away on Friday morning, according to The New York Times.

For the last week or so, DMX was battling for his life in the hospital after being rushed in due to a heart attack, which was believed to be a result of a drug overdose.

The following day, it was announced that DMX was on life support and in "grave condition." Although there were mixed reports about his condition leading up to Friday, the rapper's family confirmed that he was pronounced dead after suffering cardiac arrest on Friday. He was 50 years old.

Philadelphia 76ers center Dwight Howard heard the news right before participating in a morning shootaround on Friday in New Orleans. The 35-year-old veteran spoke about the impact the late-great rapper had on him following his workout.

"Death is a part of life. We all have to, at some point, transition," Howard said. "We hate to see a legend such as DMX, somebody that we all grew up to listening to his music and trying to rap like him and do to you know to voice and stuff like that [pass away]."

Although DMX's musical catalog is still relevant to this day, the rap legend got his career started in the early 90s and was at his peak in the late 90s and early 2000s. Howard, who grew up listening to DMX, had nothing but positive things to say about him and his family.

"He will be missed," the veteran continued. "We will always remember the music and the words of encouragement, the positivity, and the things that X has done for my generation. It's sad to see him go, but I just wish his family and his closest friends and his children -- I just send them my condolences and want to let them know how much during this time that we send them our love and our prayers."

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ & Instagram: @JGrassoNBA.