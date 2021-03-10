Sixers' Earned Jerseys Officially Revealed and Fans Are Unhappy

On Wednesday, the NBA finally unveiled the 16 "earned" jerseys for each team that clinched a spot in the playoffs last season. So, the Philadelphia 76ers were a part of that group that received new threads recently.

For months, there's been an unofficial look at the design, and Sixers fans weren't too satisfied with the alleged samples. The jersey was a cream color, which featured a liberty bell logo on the front with numbers stitched right in the middle of the bell. On the sides, there are blue stars to match the red, white, and blue combination.

With hopes that the "leaked" jerseys were just fake prototypes, fans held out hope that they would eventually see a different design when the NBA officially reveals the uniforms for all 16 teams. Unfortunately, they won't get their wish.

Yes, those creamy, liberty bell jerseys are, in fact, the Sixers' earned jerseys for 2020-2021. And as expected, Sixers fans don't seem to be too thrilled about it. Whether it's the color of the jersey, or the liberty bell and number combination, there are plenty of complaints across the board regarding the new uniforms.

Those are just a few reactions, but based on what I've seen on Twitter, a notable amount of Sixers fans are unhappy. To be fair, many didn't enjoy the first-look at the black uniform combination with the boathouse row theme, but a lot of fans eventually came around to liking them.

I'm not saying the same will happen here, but you never know.

