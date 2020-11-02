SI.com
All76ers
HomeNews
Search

Sixers' Elton Brand Reacts to Contract Extension

Justin Grasso

On Monday, the Philadelphia 76ers made it official with former Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey. Now, Morey will oversee the Sixers' front office, which has been led by third-year GM Elton Brand for the last few months.

Last week, when the Sixers were in advanced talks with Morey, many were under the assumption that his arrival could phase Brand out of the picture. However, the Sixers not only plan to keep Brand on board -- but they showed their confidence in the young executive by offering a contract extension.

On Sunday afternoon, Brand reportedly inked a multi-year contract extension with the Sixers, which was eventually confirmed by the organization on Monday morning as Brand reacted to his new contract via a statement.

“I appreciate the confidence Josh Harris and this organization have shown in me with this extension,” Brand said. “From the moment I arrived in Philadelphia, my goal has been to find a way to bring a championship to this city and our fans. I love this city, I love our fans, and I will do whatever it takes to help this franchise succeed. This offseason, this organization has added two of the most respected and accomplished leaders in the NBA -- Daryl Morey as President of Basketball Operations and Doc Rivers as Head Coach - and I’m excited to work and grow with this group.” 

Brand earned the title of the Sixers' GM back in 2018, following the short-lived Bryan Colangelo era. Considering Brand had minimal experience as an NBA executive, the Sixers maintained a collaborative work environment, with multiple voices having a say in personnel decisions. After a disappointing 2019-2020 NBA season, 76ers Managing Partners Josh Harris and David Blitzer decided to eliminate the collaborative process and allow Brand to have the final say on personnel decisions. 

With Morey's arrival, however, Brand will no longer be the leader in the clubhouse. While he's still an integral piece to the Sixers' front office, Brand will be Morey's No. 2 heading into the 2020-2021 season. The front office duo will be introduced with a press conference on Monday afternoon at 2 pm EST. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Daryl Morey Shares FaceTime Screenshot With Joel Embiid

Sixers new President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey recently shared a screenshot from him FaceTime conversation with Joel Embiid.

Justin Grasso

Daryl Morey Raves About Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons

New Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey raves about the team's current roster while specifically praising Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

Justin Grasso

76ers to Introduce Daryl Morey With Press Conference Monday

On Monday, the Philadelphia 76ers will hold a press conference to introduce Daryl Morey as the team's new President of Basketball Operations.

Justin Grasso

Sixers Officially Name Daryl Morey President of Basketball Operations

After a few week's worth of negotiating, the Sixers officially hired former Houston Rockets General Manager, Daryl Morey.

Justin Grasso

Sixers Extend Brand, Move on From Rucker

The Philadelphia 76ers have made a series of front office moves as of late. Recently, the team extended Elton Brand's contract and have moved on from Alex Rucker.

Justin Grasso

Doc Rivers Adds Brian Adams to Sixers Staff

Doc Rivers adds to his coaching staff by bringing Clippers G League coach Brian Adams to the Sixers for the 2020-2021 NBA season.

Justin Grasso

Ime Udoka Joins Steve Nash's Staff With Brooklyn Nets

Former Sixers top assistant Ime Udoka has landed a job with the Brooklyn Nets. After one season in Philly, Udoka will now coach alongside Steve Nash.

Justin Grasso

An Overview of Doc Rivers' Latest 76ers Staff Changes

Since coming to Philly, Doc Rivers has made a handful of changes to the 76ers' coaching staff. Here, we take a look at a broad view of it all.

Justin Grasso

Embiid Embraces Dan Burke Hiring, Despite Comments From Last Year

Last season, Pacers Assistant Coach didn't have anything nice to say about Joel Embiid and the Sixers. This year, Burke joins the staff and Embiid pokes fun at the hiring.

Justin Grasso

Doc Rivers Adds Sam Cassell to 76ers' Coaching Staff

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers recently added Sam Cassell to the coaching staff.

Justin Grasso