Report: Sixers Had 'Expansive Discussions' With Raptors and T-Wolves for Ben Simmons

Throughout the offseason, there have been multiple teams linked to Ben Simmons' situation in Philadelphia. Despite active discussion all offseason, Daryl Morey has yet to receive an offer worth moving on from the 25-year-old All-Star.

In his latest news dump, The Athletic's Shams Charania provided an update on the Simmons saga. He cited that the Sixers have had "expansive discussions" with the Toronto Raptors and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Once again, the Timberwolves are in a report regarding Simmons. Of all the teams mentioned this Summer, Minnesota has certainly been the most consistent and aggressive pursuer of the former number one pick.

What has stood in the way of a deal getting done between these teams is Morey's asking price. The Sixers are looking to add a high-level talent to pair alongside Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris. Meanwhile, on the other side, the Timberwolves want to add Simmons to their pair of young All-Stars, not package one to acquire him.

If Minnesota wants a serious shot at landing Simmons, they will need to get a third team involved.

Seeing the Raptors pop up again is certainly noteworthy of Sham's report. They were linked to Simmons leading up to the NBA draft, but there has been little chatter since.

Toronto might be one of the few teams that have the assets to meet Morey's high asking price. Raptors' guard Fred VanVleet fits the type of player the Sixers should be eyeing and could headline a package depending on how the rest of the return looks.

One thing that might halt a Simmons deal to the Raptors is the competition aspect. The Sixers are looking to compete now, and Toronto is a team that could be in their way come the postseason. It feels unlikely that Morey would send Simmons to a team the Sixers might see down the line.

With training camp just a few shorts weeks away, there is a growing reality that Simmons opens the season with the Sixers. Despite failed efforts all offseason, it still feels like a trade will eventually happen. The only question is when Morey will decide to make his move.

