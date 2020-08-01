During the first half of the NBA season, former Michigan standout Trey Burke was employed by the Philadelphia 76ers. When Burke signed on with the Sixers last summer, he was set to compete for the primary backup point guard spot on the roster.

But the Sixers also inked veteran point guard Raul Neto, who seemed to be in Brett Brown's favor more often than not. Although Burke received some early praise from his teammates before the regular season started up, Brown stuck with Neto as the backup point guard and would occasionally switch to Burke so he wouldn't "rot" as Brown would say.

All in all, Burke appeared in 25 games for the Sixers during the 2019-2020 season. During that stint, the veteran guard averaged 13 minutes and put up just under six points-per-game. From deep, he knocked down a solid 42-percent, but only averaged 1.5 three-pointers-per-game.

In other words, Burke didn't make too much of an impact with the Sixers. Therefore, when the front office needed to make room on the roster for trade acquisitions such as Glenn Robinson III and Alec Burks, Trey Burke was cut. He went unsigned all the way up until the NBA's hiatus, but once the league began to ramp up the restart, the Dallas Mavericks came calling and scooped up the former Sixers guard.

On Friday night, Burke made his debut with the Mavericks in their first regular-season game against the Houston Rockets, and the veteran guard surely made his presence felt on the court. In 30 minutes of action, Burke put up 31 points off the bench and knocked down eight of his ten three-point attempts. As you would expect, Sixers fans on Twitter were not very happy with Philly's front office on Friday night.

