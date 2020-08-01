All76ers
Top Stories
News

Sixers Fans are not Happy After Trey Burke Went off With Mavericks on Friday

Justin Grasso

During the first half of the NBA season, former Michigan standout Trey Burke was employed by the Philadelphia 76ers. When Burke signed on with the Sixers last summer, he was set to compete for the primary backup point guard spot on the roster.

But the Sixers also inked veteran point guard Raul Neto, who seemed to be in Brett Brown's favor more often than not. Although Burke received some early praise from his teammates before the regular season started up, Brown stuck with Neto as the backup point guard and would occasionally switch to Burke so he wouldn't "rot" as Brown would say.

All in all, Burke appeared in 25 games for the Sixers during the 2019-2020 season. During that stint, the veteran guard averaged 13 minutes and put up just under six points-per-game. From deep, he knocked down a solid 42-percent, but only averaged 1.5 three-pointers-per-game.

In other words, Burke didn't make too much of an impact with the Sixers. Therefore, when the front office needed to make room on the roster for trade acquisitions such as Glenn Robinson III and Alec Burks, Trey Burke was cut. He went unsigned all the way up until the NBA's hiatus, but once the league began to ramp up the restart, the Dallas Mavericks came calling and scooped up the former Sixers guard.

On Friday night, Burke made his debut with the Mavericks in their first regular-season game against the Houston Rockets, and the veteran guard surely made his presence felt on the court. In 30 minutes of action, Burke put up 31 points off the bench and knocked down eight of his ten three-point attempts. As you would expect, Sixers fans on Twitter were not very happy with Philly's front office on Friday night.

Sixers Fans React

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How an Econ Teacher Inspired a Front-Runner to Trust The Process

Being a fan of a winning NBA team is easy. Trusting the process of a re-building franchise such as the 76ers is much more rewarding in the end, though.

Jonathan Wren

Embiid, Simmons Serious About Wanting Virtual Fans to Boo 76ers

When Philadelphia 76ers fans aren't happy, they let you know -- and the team seems to appreciate that. Therefore, Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid want the NBA to ensure virtual Sixers fans will boo the team if they are doing bad.

Justin Grasso

by

masterwilliam

76ers: 6 Players who Struggled to Stand out in Orlando Scrimmages

Which Philadelphia 76ers players came out of the Orlando scrimmages as losers? Here are the six duds from the three exhibition games.

Justin Grasso

by

masterwilliam

Joel Embiid Will Play vs. Pacers on Saturday

After missing scrimmage time, will Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, Glenn Robinson III, and Raul Neto have the opportunity to play on Saturday against the Pacers?

Justin Grasso

Simmons, Horford say 76ers' Team Chemistry is Better Than Ever

Philadelphia 76ers stars Ben Simmons and Al Horford are under the belief that the team is clicking way better now than they ever did throughout the 2019-2020 NBA season.

Justin Grasso

Joel Embiid, Glenn Robinson, Raul Neto to Practice on Friday

Philadelphia 76ers injured players such as Joel Embiid, Glenn Robinson III, and Raul Neto are all set to practice on Friday afternoon.

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers: 9 Players who Stood out in Orlando Scrimmages

Which Philadelphia 76ers players came out of the Orlando scrimmages as winners? Here are the nine studs from the three exhibition games.

Justin Grasso

by

feedfromembiid

Joel Embiid, Glenn Robinson III Return to Practice on Thursday

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, Glenn Robinson III and Raul Neto have all returned to practice on Thursday down in Orlando.

Justin Grasso

by

masterwilliam

Which 76ers Will Wear a Social Justice Statement?

When the Philadelphia 76ers return to the court for the season's restart on Saturday, multiple players will wear a social justice statement on their jersey. Which Sixers are getting involved?

Justin Grasso

Joel Embiid Wants to Play Alongside Ben Simmons for Entire Career

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid recently mentioned he would like to play alongside Ben Simmons for the rest of his career.

Justin Grasso

by

feedfromembiid