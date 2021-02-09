Furkan Korkmaz Looks for Defensive Tips From Matisse Thybulle

Philadelphia 76ers sharpshooter Furkan Korkmaz has improved a lot since he joined the Sixers three seasons ago. It's been quite the climb for him to be a regular member in the team's rotation, but Korkmaz is now considered a key bench player for Doc Rivers' Sixers.

He's far from a finished product, though. Coming into the NBA, the Sixers looked to Korkmaz to offer long-range scoring off the bench. Last season, he not only proved he could be reliable shooting from three, but he also has more to offer on offense.

This year, Korkmaz is looking to take the next step in improving his defense, and he has sought advice from one of his less experienced teammates, Matisse Thybulle. The former first-round pick might only be in his second season with the Sixers, but Thybulle has already established himself as one of the NBA's better perimeter defenders. Therefore, Korkmaz wants advice on how Thybulle gets it done.

"Matisse is special," Korkmaz said on Monday. "Defensively, he can do everything on the court. He can guard different positions, different times. I'm also learning from him. He's been in the league less than me, but I'm learning from him every day defensively. He's really good at it. We talk a lot, and he's my good friend, too. I'm happy for him."

Korkmaz has a long way to go before he reaches anywhere near Thybulle's defensive level of play. That's not a knock on the Turkish forward, who has clearly improved his own game this year. While becoming a borderline elite defender like the second-year guard might not be attainable for Korkmaz, he's willing to do all that he can to improve his game and increase his value of the 76ers' bench. And Thybulle is his motivation.

