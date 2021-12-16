Furkan Korkmaz, Georges Niang to Miss Brooklyn Nets Matchup

The Philadelphia 76ers have been battling setbacks once again this week. Although they hoped to be fully healthy heading into Monday night's game against the Memphis Grizzlies, two players were ruled out unexpectedly an hour before tip-off.

Sixers' starting guard Seth Curry was battling shoulder soreness. Then, the All-Star center Joel Embiid was dealing with rib soreness. The Sixers fell flat in Memphis without those two and took on a blowout loss.

When the 76ers returned to the floor on Wednesday night to face the Miami Heat, the Sixers added several other players to the injury report as well. In addition to Embiid and Curry, who remained questionable after missing Monday's game, Sixers reserves Georges Niang and Furkan Korkmaz were added to the injury report.

Following Sixers' shootaround on Wednesday morning, a team official confirmed that Niang was added to the NBA's health and safety protocol. With that, Niang was automatically ruled out for Wednesday's game. And barring any changes in his status within the protocol, Niang could miss over a week's worth of games.

As for Furkan Korkmaz, he was added to the injury report on Wednesday morning as well. While he isn't dealing with anything related to COVID-19, Korkmaz has been battling an undisclosed illness, which left him questionable against the Heat.

While the Sixers left the door open for Korkmaz to get cleared for Wednesday's game potentially, the veteran reserve was ruled out a couple of hours before the matchup. Similar to Niang, Korkmaz will miss his second-straight game as the Sixers are set to take on the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night.

The Sixers and the Nets are set to tip-off for the second time this year at 7:30 PM EST. on Thursday night.

