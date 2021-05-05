Furkan Korkmaz Will Miss Rockets Matchup on Wednesday

The Philadelphia 76ers have been quite healthy as of late. For the last few games, they've had their full roster available, but the healthy streak will come to an end on Wednesday night, unfortunately.

Sixers sharpshooter Furkan Korkmaz has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Houston Rockets. According to the 76ers' injury report, the backup guard/forward is dealing with a sprained ankle, which he suffered the other night.

During Monday night's game against the Chicago Bulls on the road, Korkmaz was seen limping off the court. Eventually, the hobbled veteran made his way back to the Sixers' locker room to get his ankle checked out.

Monday night wouldn't be the first time Korkmaz was sent to the locker room this season for a lower-body injury. As a matter of fact, Korkmaz was dealing with an ankle-related setback just a few weeks ago, which forced him to miss two consecutive games against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Korkmaz wouldn't return to the court during Monday's battle in Chicago. After playing in just four minutes and 37 seconds, Korkmaz was ruled out for the remainder of the game. Now, he'll miss his 14th game this season on Wednesday.

The timing of Korkmaz's setback is certainly unfortunate. As the young veteran has had himself a solid season by averaging nine points while shooting 38-percent from three, Korkmaz has become one of Doc Rivers' key shooters off the bench.

This final stretch of games was going to be crucial for Korkmaz as it was his time to prove he belongs in Philly's playoff rotation in a few weeks. But missing time with just seven games left to go could affect Korkmaz's position in the rotation. Right now, there is no timeline for his return, but there's zero chance Korkmaz is back on the floor Wednesday night.

