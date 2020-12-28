Furkan Korkmaz Will Miss Time After Suffering Injury vs. Cavaliers

The Philadelphia 76ers are dealing with a tough blow after a rough Sunday night. During Sunday's matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Sixers guard Furkan Korkmaz suffered a lower-body injury, which forced him to come off the court.

After an initial evaluation, Korkmaz was ruled out for the remainder of the matchup. As the 76ers went on to fall short to the Cavaliers, moving to 2-1 on the season, Korkmaz had yet to receive a diagnosis.

Following the game, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers didn't have any updates. After getting back to Philly in preparation for Tuesday's game at home against the Toronto Raptors, Korkmaz finally received an actual diagnosis for his injury.

According to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, Korkmaz is dealing with a left adductor strain. While Korkmaz has yet to receive an official timetable for his return, team officials made it known the veteran reserve will be re-evaluated once again in two weeks.

This season, Korkmaz had a strong training camp, which helped him earn a regular spot in the team's rotation coming off the bench. Through three games, Korkmaz has averaged 18 minutes on the floor, putting up six points-per-game.

With Korkmaz out, we can expect to see more Tyrese Maxey and Matisse Thybulle. While Maxey already has a spot in the Sixers' rotation coming off the bench, he'll likely earn some more playing time alongside Shake Milton.

Meanwhile, the second-year guard Thybulle hasn't seen much playing time this season. That will likely change now that Korkmaz is out for the time being.

