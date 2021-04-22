Furkan Korkmaz is Out vs. Milwaukee Bucks Thursday

The Philadelphia 76ers will be shorthanded once again on Thursday night as they face the Milwaukee Bucks on the road for the first time this season. The first time these two teams met, the Sixers were without their top player in Joel Embiid.

This time around, Embiid is expected to play, but the 76ers are still going to be without a couple of key players. Starters Seth Curry and Tobias Harris are expected to return, but the All-Star point guard Ben Simmons is guaranteed to miss the matchup as he's dealing with a non-COVID illness.

Aside from the list of starters, Sixers backup sharpshooter Furkan Korkmaz was also listed as questionable heading into the matchup as he's dealing with an ankle injury. On Wednesday night, as the 76ers hosted the Phoenix Suns, Korkmaz awkwardly planted his foot while breaking away to the basket and ended up twisting his ankle.

The veteran wing went straight to the Sixers' locker room to get everything checked out. Although the replay visuals of Korkmaz's ankle looked rough, he eventually made his way back to the bench remaining in full uniform before hitting the exercise bike for a few moments.

Soon enough, Korkmaz made his way back out onto the floor and was able to finish the game. Korkmaz wrapped up the night by playing 21 minutes. During that time on the floor, he scored 12 points and collected two rebounds, and racked up one assist.

Despite finishing the game on Wednesday, the Sixers ruled Korkmaz out for Thursday's matchup as he's dealing with a sprained ankle, according to Doc Rivers. Without Korkmaz, the Sixers will miss one of their more reliable three-point shooters to bring off the bench.

