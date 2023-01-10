Sixers’ Georges Niang Wants a Role in NBA All-Star Weekend

The Philadelphia 76ers are on pace to have a couple of representatives in Utah at the 2023 NBA All-Star weekend. The team’s veteran forward, Georges Niang, would like to join in on the action.

Being that he’s a reserve for the 76ers, coming off the bench for all 37 games he’s appeared in, Niang won’t be suiting up in the All-Star game this year. However, the sharpshooter would like the opportunity to participate in the three-point competition.

According to Sixers Wire’s Ky Carlin, Niang was asked about the three-point contest after the Sixers’ blowout victory over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday. To no surprise, Niang confirmed he would take part in it if the offer was on the table. However, the veteran forward made it clear that he’s currently unsure how or if it could happen.

“Absolutely, I would definitely consider that,” said Niang. “I think that would be a cool event. I’ve never done something like that so I definitely would be excited to take part in that. … “Behind the scenes, I’m sure maybe agents, the team does stuff like that,” he added. “Honestly, it’s something I’ve always wanted to do, but what goes into it, I’m not sure, but you have to make shots so that’s the one thing I’m focusing on.”

Since garnering steady minutes in the NBA, Niang has established himself as a reliable three-point scorer.

During the 2018-2019 season, Niang drained 41 percent of his threes in 59 games with the Utah Jazz. From then on, he averaged 41 percent from three in Utah before moving on to the Sixers and averaging the same number from deep in 113 games.

This year, Niang leads the Eastern Conference in three-pointers made from a reserve. When it comes to players that average over five three-pointers per game, Niang ranks seventh in three-point percentage, trailing Kevin Huerter, Buddy Hield, Cameron Johnson, Steph Curry, Jerami Grant, and Andrew Wiggins.

The Sixers reserve is in good company. So, the NBA should consider the sharpshooter this season, allowing Niang to show out in his former stomping grounds.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.