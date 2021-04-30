Sixers vs. Hawks: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Friday Night

The Philadelphia 76ers bounced back in a positive way after having their worst week of the 2020-2021 season last week. Following a four-game losing streak, the Sixers faced the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night.

While the Thunder are clearly the inferior team to the Sixers on paper, Philly needed a matchup against a lesser squad to regain their confidence. And it worked. By the time the fourth quarter rolled around, the 76ers were trotting out their reserves en route to a 121-90 victory to get back in the win column.

After a throwdown with the Thunder, the Sixers kicked off a two-game home series against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday. Although the Hawks were quite shorthanded, missing their top star in Trae Young, the 76ers didn't cut them any slack.

It was another short night for the starters as the entire starting five played in less than 30 minutes of action. Eventually, the 76ers wrapped up the game with a dominant 127-83 blowout win over Atlanta.

On Friday, the two teams will meet once more for the final time this year. With the regular season series tied 2-2, Friday night's game will settle things between the Eastern Conference's second seed and fifth seed.

Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Hawks go toe to toe? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks

Date: Friday, April 30, 2021

Time: 7:00 PM EST.

Location: Wells Fargo Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Hawks TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Hawks Listen: 92.9 The Game

76ers Stream: Click Here

Hawks Stream: N/A

Odds

Spread: Sixers -9

Moneyline: PHI -450, ATL +333

O/U: 219.5

*All Odds are Provided by BetMGM