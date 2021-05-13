Sixers vs. Heat: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Thursday

An exciting season-high eight-game win streak for the Philadelphia 76ers came to an end on Tuesday night. As the Sixers paid a visit to the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday, they had a chance to lock up the first seed in the Eastern Conference.

Although Philly was missing Joel Embiid, Furkan Korkmaz, Shake Milton, and Matisse Thybulle, it seemed the Sixers could take care of business against the short-handed Pacers despite missing a few key players of their own.

However, that's not how the game played out. After a solid first-half showing, the Sixers lost momentum going into the second half and ended up allowing Indiana to get out in front and never look back, resulting in defeat for the Sixers.

Now, the 76ers head to South Beach for a showdown against the Miami Heat. The last time these two teams met was back in January when the undermanned Heat visited the Sixers for a two-game series at the Wells Fargo Center.

Miami and Philly needed an extra quarter in the first outing before the Sixers took them out 137-134 in overtime. The following game, the Sixers didn't give the Heat an inch as they acquired a dominant 125-108 win, picking up the series win on the year.

For the third and final time, the Sixers and the Heat will battle once more on Thursday night. Plan on tuning in to watch the Heat host the 76ers? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat

Date: Thursday, May 13, 2021

Time: 7:30 PM EST.

Location: AmericanAirlines Arena

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia/TNT

Heat TV Broadcast: TNT

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Heat Listen: FOX Sports 640 AM

76ers Stream: Click Here

Heat Stream: Click Here

Odds

Spread: Sixers -1

Moneyline: PHI -112, MIA -104

O/U: 217.5

*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel