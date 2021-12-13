Skip to main content
    •
    December 13, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Sixers Rookie Jaden Springer Suffers Concussion in NBA G League Game
    Publish date:

    Sixers Rookie Jaden Springer Suffers Concussion in NBA G League Game

    Author:

    Philadelphia 76ers' first-round pick Jaden Springer has suffered a setback recently. According to a team official, the 19-year-old guard is dealing with a concussion, which he sustained during the Delaware Blue Coats' matchup against the Capital City Go-Go on Saturday while the team was in Washington.

    Right now, there isn't a timeline for Springer's return. Per a team official, updates will be provided on Springer when they are appropriate. The rookie's recent setback is unfortunate. While he hasn't played with the Sixers much at all this season, the organization has had him spend all of his time in the G League.

    Playing in the developmental league was to be expected for Springer, who was selected 28th overall by the Sixers in the 2021 NBA Draft. Since he was just an 18-year-old prospect coming off of one season played at the University of Tennessee, it was apparent that Springer would need more time to develop before becoming a rotational player for Philly.

    Read More

    So far this season, Springer has appeared in nine games for the Blue Coats. During the first stretch of the year, he started in every game and averaged a little over 30 minutes on the court. The young guard has put up 15 points per game while averaging 12 attempts. From the field, he's knocked down 44-percent of his shots and drained 28-percent of his threes.

    In addition to his shooting and scoring, Springer has averaged four rebounds per game, two assists, and two steals. While a majority of his first-year progress has come at the developmental level, Springer's shown a lot of promise so far in year one with the Blue Coats. Unfortunately, he'll have to take a step back for a bit as he recovers from his concussion.

    Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_. 

    USATSI_16965800_168388689_lowres (3)
    News

    Jaden Springer Suffers Concussion in NBA G League Game

    40 seconds ago
    USATSI_15490789_168388689_lowres
    News

    Sixers Rumors: Knicks, Lakers Reportedly Enter Simmons Sweepstakes

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17342737_168388689_lowres
    News

    Are You Not Entertained? Rivers Reacts to Spoiling Steph Curry's Night

    16 hours ago
    USATSI_13720310_168388689_lowres (1)
    News

    Embiid, Drummond Praise Thybulle for Success vs. Steph Curry

    18 hours ago
    USATSI_17342745_168388689_lowres
    News

    Embiid Believes Sixers Will Only Get Better After Taking Down Warriors

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_17341634_168388689_lowres
    News

    Matisse Thybulle Explains His Success Against Steph Curry

    Dec 12, 2021
    USATSI_17341641_168388689_lowres
    News

    Player Observations After Sixers Upset Golden State

    Dec 12, 2021
    USATSI_17226035_168388689_lowres
    News

    Doc Rivers Discusses Curry, Allen Before Sixers Face Warriors

    Dec 11, 2021