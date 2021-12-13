Jaden Springer Suffers Concussion in NBA G League Game

Philadelphia 76ers' first-round pick Jaden Springer has suffered a setback recently. According to a team official, the 19-year-old guard is dealing with a concussion, which he sustained during the Delaware Blue Coats' matchup against the Capital City Go-Go on Saturday while the team was in Washington.

Right now, there isn't a timeline for Springer's return. Per a team official, updates will be provided on Springer when they are appropriate. The rookie's recent setback is unfortunate. While he hasn't played with the Sixers much at all this season, the organization has had him spend all of his time in the G League.

Playing in the developmental league was to be expected for Springer, who was selected 28th overall by the Sixers in the 2021 NBA Draft. Since he was just an 18-year-old prospect coming off of one season played at the University of Tennessee, it was apparent that Springer would need more time to develop before becoming a rotational player for Philly.

So far this season, Springer has appeared in nine games for the Blue Coats. During the first stretch of the year, he started in every game and averaged a little over 30 minutes on the court. The young guard has put up 15 points per game while averaging 12 attempts. From the field, he's knocked down 44-percent of his shots and drained 28-percent of his threes.

In addition to his shooting and scoring, Springer has averaged four rebounds per game, two assists, and two steals. While a majority of his first-year progress has come at the developmental level, Springer's shown a lot of promise so far in year one with the Blue Coats. Unfortunately, he'll have to take a step back for a bit as he recovers from his concussion.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.