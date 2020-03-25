Exactly two weeks ago, the NBA suddenly shut down as the COVID-19 pandemic slowly but surely crept into the league. Once Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert tested positive with symptoms about 14 days ago, the league had no choice but to go on a hiatus.

Since then, there have been a number of positive tests for NBA players. And now, one player's mother has been hospitalized this week for what he believes is the coronavirus. Minnesota Timberwolves big man Karl Anthony-Towns wouldn't confirm his mother, Jacqueline Cruz, is dealing with COVID-19, but he did make it known that due to her sudden health complications at the moment, Cruz is in a medically induced coma.

The world found out on Tuesday night as Anthony-Towns took the opportunity to sit in front of a camera and update his social media following with what's going on in his life. As he revealed what has happened to his mother, Anthony-Towns wanted to use the moment to get a point across about the severity of everything going on.

"I think it's important that everyone understands the severity of what's happening in the world right now with the coronavirus," Anthony Towns said. "I think where my life is right now could help, so I decided to do this video and give you an update of where I'm at."

With the news shaking up the NBA world on Tuesday night, two members of the Sixers decided to reach out via social media to show support for Towns. First, Sixers' veteran big man Al Horford responded to Anthony-Towns' video, agreeing that the world can beat this pandemic, but it's going to take a maximum effort from everybody.

Surprisingly, Sixers' All-Star center Joel Embiid became the second to reach out to the T'Wolves star as well. In his tweet, Embiid made it known the Wolves' star is in his thoughts and even referred to him as "brother." That may shock many considering the rocky past that Embiid and Anthony-Towns have.

Months ago, these two might've been fighting physically on the court and verbally on the internet -- but when it comes to something as serious as this -- Embiid simply understands that it's best if everybody just comes together.

