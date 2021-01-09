Embiid, Simmons Will Miss Saturday's Game vs. Nuggets

The Sixers will be without their two All-Stars Joe Embiid and Ben Simmons on Saturday.

The Philadelphia 76ers are dealing with a long list of issues heading into Saturday's matchup against the Denver Nuggets.

On Thursday night, the team found out that starting shooting guard Seth Curry had tested positive for COVID-19. Although Curry was already out due to an ankle injury he suffered on Wednesday, the veteran guard traveled with the team to Brooklyn on Thursday and was on the bench throughout the first quarter.

Following the game, the Sixers remained quarantined in New York until late on Friday night. Although Saturday's matchup with the Nuggets was in danger of getting postponed, the game will go on as scheduled, despite the 76ers having just eight players active for the matchup.

As of Saturday afternoon, three of the seven questionable Sixers passed COVID-19 protocol and were made available to play. Meanwhile, the remaining four are ruled out and are expected to miss some time.

In addition to Tobias Harris, Matisse Thybulle, Furkan Korkmaz, Terrance Ferguson, Vincent Poirier, and Shake Milton, the 76ers will also be without their two All-Stars in Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid on Saturday.

While neither Simmons nor Embiid are dealing with any COVID-related illnesses, the two have been ruled out for Saturday's matchup. According to Sixers head coach Doc Rivers, Simmons has been dealing with knee stiffness since Thursday night's game against the Nets. Meanwhile, Joel Embiid is dealing with back stiffness.

As for the 76ers forward Mike Scott, he was activated last minute on Saturday. Although he'll be dressed, the injured veteran will not receive any playing time, according to his head coach.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_