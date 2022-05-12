Joel Embiid's Playing Status in Game 6 vs. Miami Heat

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to square off against the Miami Heat for the sixth time this postseason on Thursday night.

To no surprise, the Sixers have listed their superstar center Joel Embiid on the injury report once again.

Ever since the Sixers and the Heat started their second-round series last week, Embiid has been present on the injury report due to an orbital fracture and a mild concussion.

Due to the concussion, Embiid wasn't cleared to travel to Miami for Games 1 and 2. Therefore, he was ruled out from both matchups in advance.

When Game 3 rolled around, Embiid was cleared from the NBA's concussion protocol and upgraded to doubtful before getting cleared for action.

After playing for 36 minutes in Game 3, Embiid mentioned that he felt fine. As expected, Embiid played in the following games last Sunday and on Tuesday. During that stretch, the Sixers have gone 1-1 and currently trail 2-3 going into Game 6.

With their season on the line, the Sixers once again listed Embiid as questionable for Thursday night's game. To no surprise, the big man will play. Ever since he got back out on the floor for the Sixers last week, Embiid proved that he'd be good to go as long as he doesn't suffer any setbacks.

Although Embiid and the Sixers had a bit of a scare during Game 5 when the big man was hit in the face with a ball, he remained on the court and continued playing throughout the rest of the game. Fortunately, he'll continue to do his job on Thursday as the Sixers face a do-or-die scenario.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

More Sixers News:

Doc Rivers Sounds Off After Game 5: Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers highlights several factors that played into his team’s struggles in Game 5 against the Miami Heat on Tuesday night. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE. (https://www.si.com/nba/76ers/news/doc-rivers-sounds-off-sixers-struggles-game-5-miami-heat)

Joel Embiid Reacts to MVP Loss: Despite coming up short in the NBA MVP race for the second season in a row, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid doesn’t have any hard feelings over the results. After Game 5, the veteran big man congratulated Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic for winning the award once again. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE. (https://www.si.com/nba/76ers/news/joel-embiid-congratulates-nuggets-nikola-jokic-winning-nba-mvp)