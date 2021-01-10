Joel Embiid Sends Cryptic Tweet After NBA Postpones Celtics-Heat Game

The NBA has been dealing with many issues due to COVID-19 cases and tracing within the league. Lately, the Philadelphia 76ers and the Boston Celtics have been at the forefront of all issues.

Up until this past Saturday, the NBA didn't have to consider postponing any games this year aside from the first Houston Rockets-Oklahoma City Thunder matchup from a few weeks ago. On Saturday, the Sixers almost became the next team to force postponement, but the NBA wouldn't allow it.

As the Sixers had just seven healthy players available for their matchup against the Denver Nuggets, which is under the eight-man requirement for a game, the Sixers had to suit up an injured Mike Scott so they could reach the active player minimum to avoid getting the matchup postponed.

The following night, the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat were in the same position as they geared up for a Sunday night game. As both teams were on the brink of failing to reach the minimum player requirement, it seemed the NBA would allow the show to go on. But once a Heat player was ruled out due to health and safety protocols, the NBA decided to postpone the matchup without hesitation.

Less than an hour after the NBA released a statement on the postponement of the game, Embiid took to Twitter to send out a cryptic tweet in all caps. It's easy to assume that Embiid is talking about the NBA disliking the Sixers, as they refused to postpone Saturday's game against the Nuggets.

As a result, the Sixers trotted out a starting lineup containing a two-way player, multiple rookies, and only one regular starter in Danny Green. Meanwhile, the team had just two substitutes coming off the bench, as Scott had zero chances of hitting the floor as the third sub. The Sixers' stockpile of absences on Saturday resulted in a tough, but not surprising 115-103 loss to the Nuggets.

