Sixers' Joel Embiid Embraces Dan Burke Hiring, Despite Comments From Last Season

Justin Grasso

A critical game Eastern Conference battle in late November of 2019 ticked off longtime NBA assistant, Dan Burke. The 61-year-old defensive-minded assistant was in his 19th year as a coach with the Indiana Pacers, backing then head coach Nate McMillan. 

At the time, the Pacers were facing the Sixers in Philly -- and the game went down to the wire. After a tight fourth quarter battle, the 76ers came out on top with a 119-116 victory over Indiana in front of their home crowd.

A few days later, Burke was asked about the game, and the veteran assistant didn't hold back from expressing his dislike for the Philadelphia 76ers. "I hate that team," Burke told FOX Sports. "I think [Joel] Embiid gets away with a bunch of crap the league ignores."

Funny enough, Burke has joined the 76ers' coaching staff a year later and will help Embiid out on the defensive side of the ball for the 2020-2021 season. Embiid and the Sixers might've shrugged off the comments last season, but now the Sixers' big man is embracing Burke and, of course, trolled on Twitter following the announcement of the hire. 

"Yes sir!!!" Embiid said as he quote tweeted the report. "Now we can enjoy together what the league lets me get away with #PhillyForever." The Sixers become Burke's third organization since he started working in the NBA back in the late 80s. 

He first became a video coordinator and a scout for the Portland Trail Blazers and did that for eight seasons. Following his time in Portland, Burke joined the Pacers' coaching staff, where he spent 19 long seasons before joining Doc Rivers' staff in Philly ahead of the 2020-2021 NBA season. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated.

