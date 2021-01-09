News
Sixers' Joel Embiid, Danny Green Cleared COVID-19 Protocol Saturday

The Sixers will play the Nuggets on Saturday.
The Philadelphia 76ers' matchup against the Denver Nuggets will go on as planned on Saturday as multiple Sixers cleared the NBA's COVID-19 protocol hours before tip-off.

After the Sixers' Thursday night game against the Brooklyn Nets, the team found out that starting guard Seth Curry tested positive before the game.

On Friday night, the Sixers listed four players out due to injuries or COVID-related setbacks, while seven other players were listed as questionable due to contact tracing.

With 11 players set to miss Saturday's game possibly, the matchup was in danger of getting postponed as the Sixers would need at least eight players suited up and eligible to compete.

Fortunately, several Sixers cleared protocol on Saturday afternoon. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Sixers center Joel Embiid, forward Danny Green, and two-way rookie Paul Reed have all been cleared to play.

Per Wojnarowski's report, there's no guarantee any of the players mentioned above will have the opportunity to compete in Saturday's game. However, clearing protocol makes them eligible to play, which leaves the Sixers with nine available players, avoiding a postponement.

Although the game will be played, the Sixers will be extremely shorthanded on Saturday. Furkan Korkmaz, Mike Scott, Terrance Ferguson, and Seth Curry were all ruled out on Friday night. Meanwhile, Tobias Harris, Shake Milton, Matisse Thybulle, and Vincent Poirier will miss the game, and they will have to undergo a quarantine period. Right now, there is no timetable set for their return.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

