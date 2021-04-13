Embiid Discusses Difficulties of Playing With a Knee Brace

Since returning from injury, one topic of conversation around Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been the brace on his left knee. Embiid has spoken about his discomfort. But based on his play, it doesn't seem to be too much of an issue.

Doc Rivers would speak about this topic and touch on all the work the training staff has been doing with the team's franchise cornerstone. When asked how long he will be wearing the brace, Rivers could not give an exact timetable.

"I mean they go back and forth on it, they've probably tried ten different [braces] already, I'm probably underselling that," Rivers said pregame on Monday as the Sixers prepared to take on the Dallas Mavericks.

Rivers would finish up by saying he knows Embiid will not wear the brace for the rest of the season, but he is unsure of when it can come off.

Embiid would touch on his adjustments to wearing a brace since returning to the court. After scoring 36 points in just over 25 minutes of action against the Mavericks, he would still say it gives him issues.

"I'm still not there, still not smooth enough. In the first half, I missed a couple of shots that before was going in without a problem. Still not as smooth as I was before, just getting used to it," Embiid would say Monday's win.

Based on the sample size of games since coming back, it seems like the brace is more of a non-issue. Outside of a lackluster game against the Pelicans, Embiid has continued to look like the dominant force he was before going down to injury.

That being said, it is good to hear that the team and staff are trying everything to keep Embiid on the floor while not risking further injury to his knee.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.