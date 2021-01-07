Sixers' Joel Embiid Isn't Focused on MVP Talk Just Yet

Joel Embiid is putting on an MVP campaign so far this season, but the Sixers center isn't worried about that.

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers are off to a hot start so far this season. Since beginning their 2020-2021 campaign a couple of weeks ago, Philly has won seven of their last eight games, with the one loss coming against the Cleveland Cavaliers, which the Sixers had to play without Embiid.

Seeing the Sixers struggle against Cleveland without Embiid reveals just how crucial the big man has been to their early success. Heading into Wednesday night's game against the Washington Wizards, Embiid was averaging a team-high of 23 points-per-game.

As of late, the Sixers have been taking care of their opponents in blowout fashion, but the Wizards didn't go out easy on Wednesday. Despite trailing double-digits coming into the second half, the Wizards started to climb back and make it a game against the Sixers. Then, Joel Embiid activated himself into MVP mode.

After checking in for nine minutes during the third quarter, Embiid accounted for 12 of Philly's 34 third-quarter points. Then, in the fourth quarter, the veteran center took on the responsibility of being the team's closer and put up another 11 points to help the 76ers defeat the Wizards 141-136.

Overall, Embiid ended the night by going 11-for-20 from the field, totaling a season-high of 38 points. In addition to his contributions in the scoring department, Embiid also had five assists, eight rebounds, and three blocks. Following the game, social media hyped Embiid's start to the season up by going as far as calling him the NBA's MVP so far -- but the Sixers' three-time All-Star isn't getting excited just yet.

"You know, it's too early," Embiid said in regards to possible MVP talk this year. "I'm focused on getting better as a team. Like I always say, to be able to be in those conversations of MVP or Defensive Player of the Year, you gotta win. So, all I'm focused on is winning as a team."

While Embiid isn't getting excited about any potential individual awards in the future just yet, he makes it clear that he'd be thrilled to earn some of those accolades he focused on in the past. "If it happens, that'd be a huge accomplishment," he said. "But the bigger goal is to win a championship. We gotta keep winning -- we gotta keep getting better -- and whatever that follows with it would be great."

The 76ers will continue their season with the second half of a back-to-back Thursday night against the Brooklyn Nets. Whether Embiid will play or not is unknown. Based on the opponent, though, the 76ers face their first big test of the year, so playing Embiid might be in their best interest if they want to ensure they have the best chances to keep their winning streak alive moving forward.

