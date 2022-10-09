Joel Embiid’s Tweet After Phillies Win Playoff Series

Philly athletes have been highly supportive of each other this year. On Saturday night, Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid kept up with the trend.

For the first time in over ten years, the Philadelphia Phillies clinched a playoff berth. Although they barely made it into the postseason, the Phillies entered the playoffs with a momentum that could really work in their favor.

Their first-round series started on Friday afternoon against the St. Louis Cardinals. After going through seven innings without a single run scored for either team, the Cardinals broke the drought and fired off with two runs late in the game.

All hope wasn’t lost for the Phillies, though. When the final inning rolled around, Philly tacked on six-straight runs before preventing another point from the Cardinals. With that rally, the Phillies took a 1-0 lead in the best of three series.

Hours after the Sixers participated in their annual Blue x White scrimmage in Wilmington, Delaware, the Phillies fired up another postseason matchup against the Cardinals on the road. Early on in the game, the Phillies kept their Friday afternoon momentum rolling as they took a 1-0 lead within the first two innings.

A few innings later, they picked up another run. The final four innings were full of defense. Fortunately for the Phillies, their 2-0 lead was enough for them to close out the outing with a victory. Embiid, who was tuned into the action, reacted on Twitter.

With that victory, the Phillies end the Cardinals’ playoff run. Now, the Phillies are set to face the Atlanta Braves in the next round.

The series begins on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. The time is to be determined.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel.

