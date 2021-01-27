Joel Embiid Appears to be Healthy Ahead of Lakers Matchup

After missing Monday night's game against the Detroit Pistons, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is expected to play in Wednesday night's game against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Embiid's absence from the team's injury report shouldn't really come as a surprise. After all, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers mentioned on Monday night that not only does he believe Embiid's latest setback isn't serious -- but Rivers also mentioned he expected Embiid to be available against the Lakers.

“Yeah, [it’s a precautionary measure],” Rivers said hours before tip-off on Monday regarding Embiid's absence. “His back is stiff, and you know, obviously, we want to get through the season with everyone healthy. [Sitting him tonight] is the right thing to do. I expect [him to play on Wednesday], but I never know. I don’t know if anyone knows yet. We’ll wait and see.”

Without Embiid available, the 76ers fell short to the Pistons, losing 119-104. Monday's loss marked the fourth game the Sixers failed to win without Embiid on the floor. Based on the 0-4 record without Embiid, Wednesday's matchup looked a bit intimidating as the 76ers are set to take on the first-place Lakers as the big man remained on the injury report through Monday.

However, the Sixers removed Embiid late on Tuesday night, which is a good sign he will play. Although Embiid's back tightness has caused him to be ruled out last-minute before, only a notable setback will likely keep him out of Wednesday's primetime matchup against the best in the West Lakers.

