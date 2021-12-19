Sixers Add Embiid to Injury Report Ahead of Pelicans Matchup

Skip to main content
    December 19, 2021
    Sixers Add Joel Embiid to Injury Report Ahead of Pelicans Matchup
    Sixers Add Joel Embiid to Injury Report Ahead of Pelicans Matchup

    After getting the last two days off from games, the Philadelphia 76ers are set to return to the court on Sunday night. While they've been working on getting healthier lately, it's been a struggle for the Sixers to have their entire roster available on game nights.

    That just might be the case once again on Sunday. According to Philadelphia's Saturday night injury report, the Sixers have listed their superstar center Joel Embiid as questionable. This time around, his questionable status is due to his ankle soreness.

    Embiid is no stranger to the injury report. Earlier in the year, he spent the first stretch of games listed as questionable due to knee soreness after banging it up during the season's first game.

    Although Embiid didn't miss much time due to his knee soreness, he missed a significant stretch of games as he tested positive for COVID-19. Eventually, Embiid returned to the floor, but getting back to being his usual self has been an uphill battle.

    Not only is Embiid working on getting his legs back after battling COVID, but he's been dealing with minor setbacks as well. Earlier this week, Embiid was a late scratch against the Memphis Grizzlies as he's been dealing with rib soreness, which started last Thursday in the matchup against the Utah Jazz.

    Now, Embiid's dealing with ankle soreness after he rolled it during the second half of the Wednesday night matchup against the Miami Heat. After the Sixers' loss to the Heat, Embiid confirmed that his ankle was in pain. However, he believed he would be fine moving forward.

    The Sixers took on the Brooklyn Nets the following night. Embiid avoided the injury report and checked in for 33 minutes in Philadelphia's loss to Brooklyn. However, his status for Sunday's matchup at home against New Orleans is currently in question. 

    As Embiid's typically a game-time decision when he's questionable on the injury report, the four-time All-Star will more than likely have to go through pregame warmups before the Sixers decide on his final playing status. 

    Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

