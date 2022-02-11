Embiid, Harden Land on Separate Teams for NBA All-Star Game

Before Thursday, the Philadelphia 76ers had just one representative at the 2022 NBA All-Star game for the first time in a few years.

Five years ago, Joel Embiid notched his first All-Star appearance as a reserve. The next year, he became a starter for the first time and picked up his second nod.

Both Embiid and former first-overall pick Ben Simmons made the All-Star game the following year. And for the next two years after that, Embiid and Simmons were regulars in the big game.

This year, things changed. With Simmons sitting out and not playing in a single game for the Sixers this season, he didn't earn his fourth All-Star nod. Therefore, Embiid became the lone representative.

However, after the Sixers made a blockbuster trade ahead of the Thursday afternoon deadline, the Sixers acquired another All-Star. Now, they will suddenly have two representatives in the big game later this month.

Who Landed Where?

On Thursday night, hours after the trade deadline, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James joined Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant to participate as captains in the 2022 NBA All-Star Draft.

Since Embiid was voted in as a starter, he was expected to be selected relatively high. Milwaukee Bucks big man Giannis Antetokounmpo was the first-overall pick and landed on LeBron James' team.

With the second-overall pick, Kevin Durant snagged Embiid to join his team first. Later on in the draft, Sixers guard James Harden was one of the final players left on the board. With Utah's Rudy Gobert and Harden remaining, Kevin Durant selected the big man instead of his now-former teammate.

That left LeBron James to take on Harden, separating Embiid and Harden in the All-Star game as Embiid will start for Team Durant while Harden will play for Team LeBron. Embiid, Harden, and the rest of the All-Stars will tip-off on Sunday, February 20.

