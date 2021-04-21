Joel Embiid Still in MVP Mix in Latest Straw Poll

It feels like the MVP conversation that has been talked about all season. With the magnitude of injuries to star players this season, the frontrunner for the award has constantly changed.

Sixers center Joel Embiid was looked at as the clear-cut favorite to win this season, but that changed after he suffered a knee injury that forced him to miss ten games. Now the focus has shifted to Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic to win MVP honors.

While Jokic is viewed as the new leader, Embiid is still right there in the conversation. His dominance has not been overlooked, and some crowds still feel he should win the award.

ESPN recently did another straw poll to gauge the MVP race. Voters consisted of two media members from each NBA market, along with a handful of national and international reporters.

To no surprise, Jokic came in first in the poll. Embiid would come in second, appearing on the second most ballots behind the Denver center.

Jokic received 90 of 101 first-place votes, while Embiid only received five.

Time missed has been the factor that has launched Jokic to the top of MVP ladders. As one of the few All-Stars to not sustain an injury this season, he is almost going to win by default. While games missed should play a factor, it should not be the thing that kills Embiid's case.

While Embiid has missed time due to injury, he also had to sit a handful of games for health and safety protocol. In a normal season, this doesn't happen. So when bringing up the time he has missed, the only games that should be held against him are games missed because of injury.

Many thought that when Embiid went down with the bone bruise that his MVP campaign was ruined. Based on this straw poll, his chances look to be showing signs of life. If he can go on a dominant stretch to end the season, he could have an even better case to be chosen over Jokic.

