Joel Embiid Wins NBA Community Assist Award

While Sixers center Joel Embiid has been eyeing some awards for his work on the floor, it is his off-the-court work that has gotten him recognition. The league has announced that Embiid has won the March NBA Cares Community Assist Award.

This is in response to when Embiid donated his $100,000 All-Star game check to help get food and clothing for the homeless in Philadelphia. His donation would provide 15,000 meals, 4,000 essential clothing items, and medical treatment for 1,000 people with insecure housing.

The NBA donates $10,000 to an organization of the winners choosing, and Embiid has chosen Covent House Pennsylvania. They are a non-profit organization that helps serve homeless youth.

Embiid would have a few things to say about this recognition for his work to help the community.

“It’s a huge honor to receive the NBA Cares Community Assist Award. Giving back and using the platform I have to create positive change in the city I love has always been important to me. Covenant House Pennsylvania is doing amazing work, and they are an incredibly deserving recipient of this $10,000 donation. I will continue to give back to those in my community who are less fortunate, and I look forward to delivering a championship to Philadelphia and the best fans in the world," he said.

Since being drafted here, Embiid has always shared a special bond with the city of Philadelphia. Not only does he want to leave an impact in the franchise's history, but in the city and community as well.

With the main goal is winning on the court, it is great to see a franchise cornerstone still keep his eyes on the bigger picture.

