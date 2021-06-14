Joel Embiid Questionable for Game 4 vs. Hawks

Lately, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has found himself on the injury report quite often. Despite getting to the 2021 NBA Playoffs healthy, Embiid started dealing with a notable setback after suffering a knee injury during Game 4 in the first round of the playoffs against the Washington Wizards.

11 minutes into the first quarter, Embiid felt his knee buckle and started feeling sore. After leaving the game early, the Sixers ruled the big man out for the rest of the matchup as he was dealing with knee soreness.

The following day, Embiid underwent an MRI when he returned to Philly, and that's when the Sixers found out he was dealing with a small meniscus tear. As expected, Embiid missed the next matchup against the Wizards.

Fortunately for the Sixers, they didn't need Embiid to close out the series against the Wizards. However, they were hoping to get him back in time for Game 1 of the second-round series against the Atlanta Hawks.

Leading up to last Sunday afternoon's series opener, Embiid was questionable and considered a game-time decision. After going through pregame warmups, Embiid felt healthy enough to play. Therefore, he was cleared for action.

Although Embiid played 38 minutes in Game 1 and avoided setbacks, he was still questionable going into the next two matchups, which the 76ers won. Heading into Game 4 on the road, Embiid is once again viewed as questionable.

It doesn't come as a surprise the Sixers won't confirm Embiid's playing status before he goes through his pregame warmups. As it's ultimately up to Embiid to decide whether he's able to push through the pain or not, the team won't jump the gun or clearing him, or ruling him out until he gets to move around a bit before tip-off.

Considering Embiid's been a game-time decision for every matchup of the second round so far, nothing about that will likely change on Monday night as the 76ers gear up for Game 4 against Atlanta.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ & Instagram: @JGrassoNBA.