Embiid Questionable for Game 5 vs. Hawks

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is listed as questionable for the Sixers' Game 5 matchup at home against the Atlanta Hawks.

Ever since Game 1 of the second-round series, Embiid's questionable status before matchups has been a trend.

Lately, the big man's been dealing with a torn meniscus, which he suffered during Game 4 in the first-round series against the Washington Wizards.

Although he missed the Game 5 matchup against the Wizards, Embiid was able to push through the pain in the series opener against the Hawks.

In the first outing against Atlanta, Embiid put up 39 points in 38 minutes in the Game 1 loss. During the second game, Embiid helped his team bounce back as he collected 40 points in 35 minutes in the Game 2 victory.

After hitting the road for the first time this series, Embiid picked up 34 minutes in the Game 3 victory. Although he didn't suffer any further setbacks, the big man looked a lot more fatigued in the following game.

During Philly's Game 4 loss to the Hawks, Embiid checked in for 36 minutes. He scored his series-low of 17 points as he struggled mightily in the second half, draining zero of his 12 field goal attempts.

After the game, Embiid admitted his knee was giving him issues, but he didn't lead anybody to believe that would keep him out of Game 5. Although the Sixers won't guarantee his playing status once again, there's likely a solid chance the All-Star plays on Wednesday night as long as he feels fine during pregame warmups.

