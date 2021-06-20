Embiid Questionable for Game 7 vs. Hawks

The Philadelphia 76ers' trend of listing Joel Embiid as questionable before every game in the second-round series against the Atlanta Hawks continues ahead of Game 7.

Ever since going down with a knee injury during Game 4 on the road in the first round against the Washington Wizards, Embiid hasn't been in the best shape. Considering he suffered a torn meniscus in his knee, the big man has been playing with a significant setback in the postseason.

Although he missed the Game 5 matchup against the Wizards in the first round, the Sixers managed to come out on top over the Wizards and knocked them out of the playoffs with their fourth victory, clinching the series 4-1.

As Game 1 of the second-round series against the Atlanta Hawks approached, the Sixers upgraded Embiid to questionable. It was certainly unclear at the time whether he would play or not. But the Hawks went into the first matchup fully intending on seeing the big man suited up for the Sixers.

Therefore, the Hawks prepared for an Embiid-led Sixers. They weren't wrong. Joel Embiid played in Game 1 and hasn't missed a game since. Although there have been times the four-time All-Star has looked exhausted and even grabbed at his knee during the action, Embiid hasn't suffered any further setbacks.

So, even though he's been questionable leading up to every matchup, he's played in the Sixers' last six games. Although he remains questionable for the Game 7 do-or-die matchup against the Hawks, it would likely have to take a notable setback for the big man to miss the series finale on Sunday. But to play it safe, the Sixers have him listed as a 50/50 shot for Game 7.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.