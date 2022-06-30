Skip to main content
Joel Embiid Sends Cryptic Tweet Following Kevin Durant Trade Request

Joel Embiid Sends Cryptic Tweet Following Kevin Durant Trade Request

The Brooklyn Nets’ biggest star, Kevin Durant, requested a trade on Thursday, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Just last season, Durant inked a significant multi-year deal with the Nets, assuming that the big three of James Harden, Kyrie Irving, and himself would stay in Brooklyn long-term.

Midway through the 2021-2022 season, Harden requested a trade. He landed in Philadelphia with the 76ers in exchange for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, and draft picks. Months later, Durant, Irving, and the Nets lost in the first round of the playoffs to the Boston Celtics.

After getting swept by the eventual Eastern Conference Champions, the Nets now face a ton of uncertainty in the future. While Irving mentioned he would pick up his player option for next season, the star guard showed signs of wanting to pack up and play for other teams if possible.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Now, Durant wants out as well. Like everybody else paying attention to social media, Sixers center Joel Embiid took to Twitter to send out a cryptic tweet just moments after the news about Durant’s request broke.

Embiid will likely never admit what he was laughing out loud about, but one could only assume it’s related to the turmoil going on in Brooklyn.

After all, the Nets are a direct rival of the Sixers. While it’s no guarantee the Nets will move Durant, it seems very likely to happen. Since Durant will draw tons of interest in the trade market, it could only be a matter of time before Brooklyn and the future Hall of Famer part ways. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

USATSI_17868792_168388689_lowres
News

Sixers Rival Brooklyn Nets Are Looking to Trade Kevin Durant

By Justin Grasso1 hour ago
USATSI_18232203_168388689_lowres (1)
News

NBA Rumors: Sixers Target P.J. Tucker Has Crowded Market

By Justin Grasso1 hour ago
USATSI_18154167_168388689_lowres (2)
News

Sixers Rumors: Tobias Harris Being Shopped Around Ahead of Free Agency

By Justin Grasso2 hours ago
USATSI_14794240_168388689_lowres
News

NBA Rumors: Former Sixers Coach Brett Brown Back With Spurs

By Justin Grasso4 hours ago
USATSI_17659047_168388689_lowres
News

NBA News: Former Knicks Guard Kemba Walker Set to Become a Free Agent

By Justin Grasso6 hours ago
USATSI_18218870_168388689_lowres
News

James Harden Declines Player Option, Intends to Return to Sixers

By Justin Grasso23 hours ago
USATSI_12035713_168388689_lowres
News

Sixers Rumors: Daryl Morey is Still Pursuing Trade for Rockets’ Eric Gordon

By Justin GrassoJun 29, 2022
USATSI_15948762_168388689_lowres (2)
News

Grant Riller Plans to Play for Sixers in 2022 NBA Summer League

By Justin GrassoJun 29, 2022