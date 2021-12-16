Embiid, Curry Avoid Injury Report vs. Brooklyn Nets

Skip to main content
    •
    December 16, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Joel Embiid, Seth Curry Avoid Injury Report vs. Brooklyn Nets
    Publish date:

    Joel Embiid, Seth Curry Avoid Injury Report vs. Brooklyn Nets

    Author:

    The Philadelphia 76ers don't have too much time to rest this week. After facing off against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night, the Sixers had to travel back home on Tuesday to prepare for their next matchup against the Miami Heat.

    On Wednesday, the 76ers hosted the Heat at the Wells Fargo Center for the first time this year. Both teams had some notable names on their injury reports going into the matchup. For the Sixers, they listed Joel Embiid and Seth Curry as questionable after the two standouts missed Monday's matchup.

    In addition to those two, the Sixers ruled out Georges Niang as he was entered into the NBA's health and safety protocol. They also held out hope for Furkan Korkmaz to possibly play, but the Turkish veteran was ruled out for the night as he dealt with an undisclosed illness that was not COVID-related.

    Read More

    Although Niang and Korkmaz didn't play, the Sixers were fortunate to get Embiid and Curry back in the mix. However, their returns didn't help the Sixers pick up a win at home on Wednesday. After falling into a 23-point deficit to Miami by the third quarter, the Sixers teased a comeback. 

    But their comeback was unsuccessful as Philly took on a tough 101-96 loss to the Heat. Now, they'll look to bounce back on Thursday on the road against the Brooklyn Nets. While the Sixers have already ruled out Niang and Korkmaz, they expect to have Embiid and Curry on the floor for them as both starters avoided the injury report for the first time in two games.

    Barring any sudden changes, the Sixers should have a fully healthy starting lineup on Thursday as Embiid and Curry seem good to go for the second night of the back-to-back set of games.

    Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

    USATSI_17072358_168388689_lowres
    News

    Embiid, Curry Avoid Injury Report vs. Brooklyn Nets

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17328037_168388689_lowres
    News

    Embiid, Maxey Detail What Went Wrong vs. Heat on Wednesday

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17364962_168388689_lowres
    News

    Joel Embiid Confirms He's Fine After Rolling Ankle vs. Miami Heat

    2 hours ago
    Michael Rubin and Meek Mill Courtside with Reform Guests
    News

    76ers, Meek Mill Team Up to Host Special Experience for Local Children

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_15540420_168388689_lowres (1)
    News

    Sixers Rumors: Brooklyn Nets' James Harden Remains a Target

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_17365061_168388689_lowres
    News

    Player Observations From Sixers' Wednesday Night Loss to Miami

    7 hours ago
    USATSI_15453254_168388689_lowres (1)
    News

    76ers vs. Heat: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Wednesday Night

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_17285375_168388689_lowres
    News

    Joel Embiid, Seth Curry Cleared to Return vs. Heat

    21 hours ago