Embiid, Curry Avoid Injury Report vs. Brooklyn Nets

The Philadelphia 76ers don't have too much time to rest this week. After facing off against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night, the Sixers had to travel back home on Tuesday to prepare for their next matchup against the Miami Heat.

On Wednesday, the 76ers hosted the Heat at the Wells Fargo Center for the first time this year. Both teams had some notable names on their injury reports going into the matchup. For the Sixers, they listed Joel Embiid and Seth Curry as questionable after the two standouts missed Monday's matchup.

In addition to those two, the Sixers ruled out Georges Niang as he was entered into the NBA's health and safety protocol. They also held out hope for Furkan Korkmaz to possibly play, but the Turkish veteran was ruled out for the night as he dealt with an undisclosed illness that was not COVID-related.

Although Niang and Korkmaz didn't play, the Sixers were fortunate to get Embiid and Curry back in the mix. However, their returns didn't help the Sixers pick up a win at home on Wednesday. After falling into a 23-point deficit to Miami by the third quarter, the Sixers teased a comeback.

But their comeback was unsuccessful as Philly took on a tough 101-96 loss to the Heat. Now, they'll look to bounce back on Thursday on the road against the Brooklyn Nets. While the Sixers have already ruled out Niang and Korkmaz, they expect to have Embiid and Curry on the floor for them as both starters avoided the injury report for the first time in two games.

Barring any sudden changes, the Sixers should have a fully healthy starting lineup on Thursday as Embiid and Curry seem good to go for the second night of the back-to-back set of games.

