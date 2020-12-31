Joel Embiid, Seth Curry's On-Court Chemistry is Coming Together

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid wasn't shy about how uncomfortable he felt in his team's offense last year. As the big man had little space to work with throughout the season, he grew frustrated and didn't play up to his expectations.

It got to the point where Embiid practically threw the Sixers' old front office under the bus. As he built up a strong on-court relationship with former 76ers sharpshooter JJ Redick over two seasons, Embiid was disappointed he didn't have the veteran guard sharing the floor with him last season as the front office allowed Redick to walk.

"You can see with the numbers, it was just such a difference-maker," Embiid said over the summer when discussing playing alongside Redick. "You know last year when they were doubling me, I was either inviting it, or l was like 'Okay, I'm not going to post up anymore, and I'm just going to go to that two-man game [with Redick],' because I know I'm going to get you a shot. And once you make two or three, they are going to come up, and that will change everything, and they will leave me open."

Knowing that space is important on any team and that Embiid is the player the 76ers need to build around and keep happy, Philly's revamped front office went out and found Embiid his next JJ Redick in Seth Curry. While Curry doesn't exactly compare himself to Redick, he understands the comparisons and showed a willingness to study the Sixers' past so he can get the two-man game down with Embiid.

So far, both Embiid and Curry are off to a good start as they both helped lead the Sixers to 3-1. During their last matchup against the Toronto Raptors, though, we saw a real shift in their chemistry. Late in the game, as Embiid got the ball down low and drew the attention of nearly all five Raptors on the floor, the Sixers center got a pass out to a wide-open Seth Curry who buried a three, helping the Sixers put the nail in the coffin against Toronto in the 100-93 victory.

“It’s feeling pretty good,” Curry said after the win in regards to his on-court chemistry with Embiid. “It’s natural when you have a big who sets good screens first and foremost, but then he can pop, and he can roll. He can catch lobs, he can do it all. We’re just figuring it out as we go along, and it’s good to make some clutch plays the first game of the year and tonight while we’re figuring out our end of game offense.”

The duo isn't perfect just yet, but Embiid knows it's going to take time as there's still a long way to go this year. “We’re still learning,” the All-Star center said. “I didn’t expect to come in and just have the same chemistry that I had with JJ. It’s going to take time. We had a few moments where he tried to set a pick on my guy, just like I used to do with JJ. So we’re getting there, but I got to get him open.”

